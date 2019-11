Geoff Hurst gives England a 3-2 lead over West Germany in extra-time after linesman Tofik Bakhramov adjudged his shot to have crossed the line in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

The West Ham forward controlled a right-wing cross from Everton's Alan Ball before swivelling and blasting the ball against the underside of the bar.

Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst consulted the Azerbaijani official before awarding the goal that puts England ahead with 20 minutes to play.