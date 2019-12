Wolfgang Weber scores a last-minute equaliser for West Germany against England to send the 1966 World Cup final into extra-time.

The FC Koln player turned the ball home from four yards after Siegfried Held's blocked shot squirmed across the England area.

The goal makes 1966 only the second World Cup final to require additional time, Italy defeating Czechoslovakia in extra-time in 1934.

