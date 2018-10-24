Huge job for new Man Utd boss - Rio

Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says whoever replaces David Moyes as manager must appreciate how many elements there are to the job.

Ferdinand believes juggling the management of a football team with demanding commercial and travel commitments means that leading United is different from managing any other club.

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is favourite to take over and wants the job.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 10 May, 11:30 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

