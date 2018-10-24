Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says whoever replaces David Moyes as manager must appreciate how many elements there are to the job.

Ferdinand believes juggling the management of a football team with demanding commercial and travel commitments means that leading United is different from managing any other club.

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is favourite to take over and wants the job.

