Former England defender Ledley King talks about his "guilt" at getting injured in the first few minutes of the national team's last World Cup campaign.

The ex-Tottenham centre-back, now an ambassador for the club, started the Three Lions' opening game in South Africa but was substituted at half-time after injuring his groin.

That match, against the United States, was the last of King's 21 England caps, and he retired two years later, ending a career plagued by a chronic knee injury.

Available to UK users only.