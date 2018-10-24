King 'guilt' at World Cup injury

Former England defender Ledley King talks about his "guilt" at getting injured in the first few minutes of the national team's last World Cup campaign.

The ex-Tottenham centre-back, now an ambassador for the club, started the Three Lions' opening game in South Africa but was substituted at half-time after injuring his groin.

That match, against the United States, was the last of King's 21 England caps, and he retired two years later, ending a career plagued by a chronic knee injury.

