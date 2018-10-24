Magath sorry for Fulham relegation

  • From the section Fulham

Fulham manager Felix Magath says he is "very sad" and apologises to the fans after his side are relegated from the Premier League following their 4-1 defeat by Stoke.

The visitors were 3-0 behind at the break, but Kieran Richardson grabbed a consolation goal late on before Jon Walters scored Stoke's fourth to end a miserable day for Magath's men.

Fulham needed to win to keep alive their hopes of survival, but Sunderland's victory at Manchester United sealed their fate and ends their 13-year stay in the top-flight.

