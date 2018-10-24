Charlton Athletic captain Johnnie Jackson tells BBC London 94.9 their recent schedule, which has seen them play two games a week for the last month, has been tough for the squad physically.

The Addicks have been playing catch-up in the Championship because of a fixture backlog caused by a series of postponements and their FA Cup run.

Charlton are one point above the relegation zone but welcome bottom club Barnsley to The Valley on Tuesday, a game Jackson describes as "vital" in their bid to avoid relegation.