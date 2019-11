Chelsea striker Demba Ba says he "always kept believing" he would score more goals for his club, as he grabs Chelsea's winner in their 1-0 win away against Swansea.

After scoring the crucial goal against PSG in the Champions League mid-week, Ba latched on to Nemanja Matic's through-ball to score the only goal of the game.

Chelsea remain two points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool with four games to go.