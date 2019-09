BBC Sport looks back to the final few moments of the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley, when England's Geoff Hurst completed his hat-trick against West Germany and BBC commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme uttered his famous line: "Some people are on the pitch, they think it's all over. It is now!"

Alf Ramsey's side won the match 4-2, securing England's only World Cup victory.

Available to UK users only.