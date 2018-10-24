World Cup moments: Rossi's hat-trick

  • From the section World Cup

BBC Sport looks back to Paolo Rossi's memorable hat-trick for Italy in their 3-2 win against Brazil during the 1982 World Cup in Spain - a match many consider as one of the greatest in World Cup history.

The striker had only recently resumed playing after a two-year ban for his part in a match-fixing scandal in Serie A, and manager Enzo Bearzot was criticised in the Italian media for selecting him.

But after a poor start, Rossi sprang to life against Brazil in a match Italy had to win to reach the semi-finals, and went on to claim the Golden Boot with six goals and help his country win their third World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Great World Cup moments

Top Stories

haka
Granit Xhaka
  • From the section Football
Oxford celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Aguero
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
England players speak to Uefa officials during the game in Sofia
Shakib al Hasan
  • From the section Cricket