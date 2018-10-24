World Cup moments: Rossi's hat-trick

BBC Sport looks back to Paolo Rossi's memorable hat-trick for Italy in their 3-2 win against Brazil during the 1982 World Cup in Spain - a match many consider as one of the greatest in World Cup history.

The striker had only recently resumed playing after a two-year ban for his part in a match-fixing scandal in Serie A, and manager Enzo Bearzot was criticised in the Italian media for selecting him.

But after a poor start, Rossi sprang to life against Brazil in a match Italy had to win to reach the semi-finals, and went on to claim the Golden Boot with six goals and help his country win their third World Cup.

