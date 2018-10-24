World Cup moments: Zidane's headbutt

BBC Sport looks back to one of the most infamous moments in World Cup history, when France captain Zinedine Zidane headbutted Italy's Marco Materazzi in the chest during the 2006 World Cup final in Berlin.

Referee Horacio Elizondo was informed of the incident by the fourth official, after missing the incident, and showed Zidane a red card.

It was claimed months later that Materazzi had insulted Zidane's sister before the headbutt, but the sending-off proved to be the final chapter in Zidane's glittering career for France.

Italy won 5-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

Available to UK users only.