Former England midfielder Darren Anderton tells BBC Late Kick Off South, South West and West injured Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez will be "heartbroken" to miss the World Cup.

Rodriguez was ruled out for six months with a knee injury and Anderton, whose own career was blighted by injury, says the forward must learn to accept the situation.

"He'll be heartbroken," said Anderton. "Everyone want to go to the World Cup, he's had a great season. You could see his reaction, he was devastated and knew it was a bad one.

"It's very difficult. It's six months and at least he knows that and it is something he has to get his head around. I was lucky I got injured and managed to get fit just in time for major tournaments. He has to forget about the World Cup now and I'm sure he will not want to watch it."