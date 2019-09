Leicester City players celebrate promotion to the Premier League at their Belvoir Drive training ground on Monday.

The Foxes beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Friday, before rivals QPR and Derby County dropped points on Saturday to secure Premier League football at the King Power Stadium next season.

The East Midlands side have been out of the top flight for 10 years, and are now focussing on winning the Championship title in the last six games of the season.