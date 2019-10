Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says his side need "a miracle" if they are to avoid relegation, after they lost 5-1 at Tottenham.

The Black Cats took the lead through Lee Cattermole and were still level at the break, but Spurs took control in the second half to win easily.

The loss is Sunderland's fourth successive defeat, as they remain bottom of the Premier League and seven points off safety with two games in hand on 17th-placed Norwich.