World Cup moments: Lampard's 'goal'

BBC Sport counts down 100 of the greatest World Cup moments, as the 2014 tournament in Brazil draws nearer.

Today looks back to the 2010 World Cup second-round match between England and Germany, when Frank Lampard's shot was not given as a goal by referee Jorge Larrionda despite replays showing it had clearly crossed the line. England lost the game 4-1.

The incident led to widespread calls for Fifa to change its stance on goalline technology, which will be used in Brazil this summer.

