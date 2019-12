BBC Sport counts down 100 of the greatest World Cup moments, as the 2014 tournament in Brazil draws nearer.

Today we look back to the 1966 World Cup quarter-final between hosts England and Argentina at Wembley, when referee Rudolf Kreitlein sent Argentina's captain Antonio Rattin off.

Rattin was so incensed by the decision he refused to leave the field, leading to a lengthy delay.

England went on to win the match 1-0.

