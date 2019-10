Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon says "it is always flattering" to be linked with jobs, when quizzed about replacing the sacked Chris Hughton at Norwich in April.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 whilst still in charge of the Scottish champions, the former Northern Ireland international said he finds it "a privilege" to manage a "great club" like Celtic.

Lennon has left the club after four years in which he guided them to three league titles and two Scottish Cups.