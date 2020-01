Manager Mark Hughes says Stoke were "poor" and made it "quiet easy" for Chelsea to win 3-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Egyptian international Mohamed Salah scored on his first Premier League start, before Frank Lampard turned in the rebound after his own penalty - awarded following Andy Wilkinson's trip on Salah - was saved by Asmir Begovic.

Willian curled home the third goal as Stoke remain rooted in 10th position in the Premier League.