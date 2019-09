FC Dnipro's Jaba Kankava saves the life of Dynamo Kiev's Oleh Gusev after he was knocked unconscious in a Ukrainian Premier League match.

Gusev was choking on his tongue after a clash with Dnipro's goalkeeper when Kankava rushed to his aid and prevented the player from suffocating before medical staff could treat him.

Gusev eventually stood up before he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and Dnipro went on to win the match 2-0.