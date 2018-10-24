BBC Late Kick Off looks at the challenges facing grassroots football, after it was announced the Football Association would lose £1.6m of funding from Sport England.

Football is now the fourth most popular participation sport in the country, after being overtaken by cycling and athletics, with swimming in first place.

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane investigates the state of the lower-level game.

