West Brom manager Pepe Mel says that Saido Berahino's decision to look for a fourth goal rather than run to the corner cost his side, as Cardiff equalised in the last second to draw 3-3 at The Hawthorns.

Thievy Bifouma's injury-time goal looked like it had given Mel's Baggies the win before they were cruelly denied with Mats Moller Daehli equalising with the final kick of the game.

The Spaniard is still looking for his first win at home since being appointed in January.