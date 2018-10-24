Speaking after their 4-1 victory against Aston Villa in March Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford are split over whether they supported the banner that flew over the stadium with a message calling for manager David Moyes to be sacked.

The plane carried the message "Wrong One - Moyes Out" in reference to the 'Chosen One' banner that hangs in Old Trafford.

Reports on Sunday suggest that David Moyes is set to be sacked as Manchester United manager, a variety of newspapers have claimed the club will dispense with the the former Everton boss's services as early as this week following a poor season.