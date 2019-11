Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers explains the attacking philosophy behind his side's thrilling 6-3 win over Cardiff City.

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 28 league goals this season, while defender Martin Skrtel scored twice with Daniel Sturridge getting the other.

Rodgers' side have now scored 24 goals in their last six games and 82 league goals this season, the most they ever managed in a Premier League season.