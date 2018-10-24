Wenger's Arsenal in numbers

  Arsenal

BBC Sport looks at some key statistics from Arsene Wenger's time in charge at Arsenal ahead of the legendary French manager's 1,000th game in charge of the Gunners.

Wenger was a relative unknown when he was appointed as manager on 30 September 1996, and his 2003-04 Arsenal side were named the greatest in Premier League history after going for the entire season unbeaten, leading to their nickname The Invincibles.

Wenger's 1,000th game in charge will be a trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday, with the Gunners currently four points behind in the table.

