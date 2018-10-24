BBC Sport presents a selection of England's most memorable World Cup songs, in anticipation of the release of the 2014 track.

This year's track is a cover of Take That's song 'Greatest Day' and will be officially launched during Sport Relief on 21 March. It features former England footballers Sir Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker, Glenn Hoddle, David Seaman, Michael Owen, Martin Keown, Dion Dublin, Gary Pallister and Carlton Palmer.

Pop stars Katy B, Eliza Doolittle, Kimberley Walsh, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm also lend a helping hand and join the star-studded chorus.

Available to UK users only.