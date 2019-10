After watching his side win 3-0 at Manchester United, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says his players could have won by an even bigger margin.

Steven Gerrard scored two penalties and missed a third spot kick, before Luis Suarez netted Liverpool's third against the reigning champions, who had Nemanja Vidic sent off after 76 minutes.

The result moves Liverpool to within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea, who lost 1-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday.