Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge tells Football Focus' Dan Walker about his instinctive playing style and says he wants to win the Premier League title.

The striker also says no-one at his previous club Chelsea believed in him, but that Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has given him the opportunity to play his natural game.

Sturridge is full of praise for his strike-partner Luis Suarez who he is looking forward to facing at this year's World Cup in Brazil.