BBC Sport looks back to a controversial moment from the 2010 World Cup quarter-final between Uruguay and Ghana, when Luis Suarez handled on the line to deny the Ghanaians a winner in the last minute of extra-time.

Suarez was sent off while Ghana were given a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan hit the crossbar with his spot-kick to send the match into a penalty shoot-out, which Uruguay won 4-2.

