David Moyes says the history and rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool makes Sunday's match the "the biggest club game in the Premier League".

Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford 11 points above United in the table, and Moyes concedes that Brendan Rodgers' side will be favourites on Sunday.

Moyes said he is pleased - but not surprised - that Robin van Persie has reiterated his commitment to the club and believes that, in Van Persie and Rooney, United have two strikers that are the envy of every team in world football.