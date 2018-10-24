Mark Lawrenson's opponents in the Football Focus predictions challenge this week are singer Ricky Wilson and bassist Simon Rix, from Leeds indie band Kaiser Chiefs.

Rix, describes himself as an "avid Leeds fan" and says his favourite player of all time is David Batty. There is even a Leeds connection in the name of their band.

Rix explained to BBC Sport: "We called ourselves Kaiser Chiefs because we wanted a name that was strong and memorable. Kaiser means King.

"But it was also because of former Leeds captain Lucas Radebe [who used to play for South African club Kaizer Chiefs]. He was a leader of men and an all-round good guy. He is someone to aspire to."

