Today looks back to one of the greatest World Cup matches, when Italy beat West Germany 4-3 in the semi-finals in Mexico in 1970.

After 90 minutes, the teams were level at 1-1, but what followed was an incredible extra-time period including five goals.

The Azteca Stadium, which hosted the match, has a commemorative plaque outside the ground hailing the 'Game of the Century'.

