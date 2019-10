Former England defender Sol Campbell says the lack of black managers in English football is "a sad indictment" of the game.

The sacking of Chris Powell as Charlton Athletic manager on Tuesday means that Norwich City's Chris Hughton is the only black or mixed race manager in charge at one of the Football League's 92 clubs.

The ex-Spurs, Arsenal and Portsmouth centre-back believes clubs, and "the hierarchy", should do more to promote black candidates to managerial roles.