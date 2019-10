Watch England beat Denmark 3-0 in their second round match at the 2002 World Cup in Niigata, Japan.

First-half goals from Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Emile Heskey saw England through to the quarter-finals where they were beaten by eventual winners Brazil.

England ace Denmark in a friendly at Wembley on Wednesday, as boss Roy Hodgson decides which players he to take to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Available to UK users only.