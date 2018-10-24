Sunderland manager Gus Poyet and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart look forward to Sunday's Capital One Cup final at Wembley.

Poyet says his team must be "outstanding" if they are to stand any chance of picking up the cup, while one of last year's beaten FA Cup finalists Hart believes his "hungry" quadruple-chasing team-mates are wary of being "undone" by the Black Cats again.

Sunderland were 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met in the Barclays Premier League at the Stadium of Light in November, thanks to a Phil Bardsley goal.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini has selected Costel Pantilimon over Hart in goal for three of City's four League Cup ties this season.

Listen to all the pre-match build up and live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live Sport from midday on Sunday.