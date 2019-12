Wrexham defender David Artell tells BBC Radio Wales Sport's Ian Hunt he is relishing the prospect of playing international football following his call-up to the Gibraltar squad for the friendlies in March against the Faroe Islands and Estonia.

The 33-year-old qualifies through his father and hopes to be involved in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, which begin in September.

The call-up means the former Rotherham, Crewe and Northampton player will miss Wrexham's game against Hereford on 1 March.