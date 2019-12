Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers praised the "hunger and appetite" of his players after they thrashed Premier League leaders Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield.

The home side raced into a 4-0 lead after only 16 minutes through a Martin Skrtel brace and a goal apiece from Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, whom Rodgers described as the best winger in England at the moment, added a fifth with the win leaving the fourth-placed Reds only five points behind Arsenal in the table.