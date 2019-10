Eusebio scores four goals to help Portugal come back from 3-0 down to defeat underdogs North Korea 5-3 at Everton's Goodison Park in the 1966 World Cup quarter-finals.

The football legend has died at the age of 71.

Widely considered one of the best players of all-time, he scored 733 times in 745 professional matches.

