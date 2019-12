Manchester United manager David Moyes says he wants to improve his squad but January is "not a brilliant month to do business".

After six straight wins, United face a New Year's Day match at home to Tottenham Hotspur, who won at Old Trafford in the Premier League last season.

Moyes says striker Danny Welbeck has "stepped up again" in recent weeks, but is still waiting to see if Wayne Rooney will be fit enough to play against Spurs, with Robin Van Persie still unavailable because of injury.