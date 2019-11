Jose Mourinho accuses Luis Suarez of an "acrobatic swimming pool jump" in an attempt to win a penalty in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea manager says simulation is in the "cultural nature" of players from South America, but is something he discourages his players from doing.

Mourinho dismisses the contrary opinions of some television pundits on the incident as not one of them is a "Chelsea man".