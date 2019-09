Keep in touch with all the latest sports news and live content from BBC Sport with the BBC Sport app.

The app is available on smart phones and tablets of all sizes for UK users and is freely available from Google Play for Android devices, the App Store for iPhones and iPads, and the UK Amazon Kindle Fire Appstore.

Key features include live football scores, results and news, streaming of all BBC Sport's live video and on-demand highlights, and an integrated radio player.