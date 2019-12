Manager David Moyes is "actively looking" at Manchester United players currently out on loan, with a view to recalling them during the January transfer window.

The Scot mentions Jesse Lingard at Birmingham, Wigan's Nick Powell and Ipswich's Ryan Tunnicliffe, describing them as "the future".

Moyes - whose side face a trip to Hull on Boxing Day - confirmed that summer signing Marouane Fellaini will be out for "six weeks" following wrist surgery.