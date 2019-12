Cardiff manager Malky Mackay thanks the Cardiff fans who voice their support after a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool that could be his last game in charge.

Earlier this week the 41-year-old was told to "resign or be sacked" by Malaysian owner Vincent Tan, despite winning promotion last season.

Tan criticised his manager for overspending on players and held crisis talks with Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman on Friday night.