Mark Hughes predicts a "stronger" second half of the season for Stoke and says he wants them to "kick on" after beating Aston Villa 2-1.

The Potters boss praises Peter Crouch as the "focal point" of Stoke's play after the former Villa striker scored a 70th-minute winner at the Britannia Stadium.

Stoke had two shots on target in the match and scored from both of them as they climb up to 10th place in the Premier League table.