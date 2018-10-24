Dan Walker, Kevin Kilbane and John Hartson are visiting the troops ahead of this week's special Football Focus in Afghanistan.

Focus has previously recorded Christmas messages from their studios for the British armed forces around the world, but this Christmas the show travelled out to the largest UK military base in Afghanistan - Camp Bastion.

Watch Football Focus from Afghanistan on Saturday 21 December from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and online.

You can hear more from Afghanistan on BBC Radio 5 Live on 25 December at 5pm, on 'Christmas In Camp Bastion'.