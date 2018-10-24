Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas says Roberto Soldado has had "a major boost of confidence" after scoring a hat-trick as Spurs beat Anzhi Makhachkala 4-1 in the Europa League.

Soldado headed in Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick before finishing well from Erik Lamela's pass. Anzhi responded before the break but Lewis Holtby's delicate volley and a Soldado penalty wrapped up the win.

The victory maintains Spurs' 100% record in this season's Europa League and Villas-Boas says the Spanish striker Soldado "deserves respect" for his professionalism.