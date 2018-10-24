Take a tour of the under-construction Arena Amazonia in Manaus, where England will face Italy in their opening game of the 2014 World Cup.

When completed, the refurbished stadium will seat 42,377 spectators and be enclosed by a metal structure designed to resemble a straw basket to reflect one of the region's manufacturing specialities.

Temperatures in Manaus, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, often reach 30C during the day, while humidity can be as high as 80%. The stadium will also host Cameroon v Chile on 18 June, USA v Portugal on 22 June and Honduras v Switzerland on 25 June.