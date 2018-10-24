Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane says Brian Clough is the best manager he has worked under, better than Sir Alex Ferguson who won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager also says former United boss Ferguson still exerts power and control at Old Trafford despite having retired.

Keane was speaking in an ITV4 documentary called Keane and Vieira: The Best of Enemies, which airs on Tuesday night and outlines his rivalry with former Arsenal captain and fellow midfielder Patrick Vieira.

