Newcastle manager Alan Pardew feels that his side should have had a "blatant" penalty in their 3-0 loss to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

After Nathan Dyer had given the Swans the lead, Loic Remy saw a goalbound strike hit Ben Davies' arm but appeals for a spot kick were dismissed by referee Howard Webb.

An own goal from Mathieu Debuchy and a strike from Jonjo Shelvey brought to an end Newcastle's four game winning streak.