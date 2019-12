Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes scores with a long-range chip while playing for Chadderton Park Legends against Chadderton Park Veterans in November.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Scholes attended the premiere of The Class of 92, a documentary about him and his former Manchester United team-mates David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Phil and Gary Neville, and current first-team player Ryan Giggs.

Scholes retired from playing professionally with Manchester United at the end of last season.