David Beckham says he is proud of his former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs, who is still playing football at the highest level, aged 40.

Beckham, who retired this year aged 38, tells the BBC it is "an incredible achievement" but says he is not surprised that the Welshman is still playing, putting his longevity down to Giggs' talent and drive.

Beckham says he has no doubts about his own decision to retire and that his former team-mates continued exploits "make him feel old".

Giggs turned 40 on Friday, and says he is keen to play on. He proved he still has what it takes at the top level with a strong performance in United's 5-0 Champions' League win against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.