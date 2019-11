England midfielder Frank Lampard will share a special family moment at Wembley on Friday when he is presented with his 100th cap.

Before leading his country against Chile, he will be joined on the pitch by his father, Frank Lampard senior.

The Chelsea star's daughters will be mascots during Lampard's 103rd England appearance.

His manager Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, was guarded as to who will replace Joe Hart as goalkeeper.